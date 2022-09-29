Anantapur Joint Collector asks officials to expedite land acquisition for MIG Layout

The development of the MIG Layout for middle-income group housing at Rayadurg in the district must be expedited, said Joint Collector Kethan Garg while speaking to officials at Veerapuram in Gummagatta mandal and at Konthanapalli near Rayadurg on Wednesday.

Mr. Kethan asked officials to identify lands that could be easily developed by providing all basic amenities and where people can reside after the construction of houses. AHUDA Secretary Revenue Divisional Officer Nishant Reddy and Tahsildars participated in the inspection of lands.

The AHUDA is developing similar MIG Layouts at Kunuthuru on Dharmavaram Town outskirts and at Koduru adjoining the National Highway No.44.

At Kunuturu, there are 1273 plots on offer, while there are 99 plots on offer at Koduru and so far, while 130 persons have booked their plots at Kunuthuru, 25 persons have been allocated in Koduru.