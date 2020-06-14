Anantapur jail gets first COVID case

An under-trial inmate of Anantapur District Jail at Reddipalli tested positive for the virus on Monday, prompting the authorities to conduct tests for 68 persons, including inmates and staff, who he had come in contact with. The results are awaited.

Following confirmation of his swab test, the inmate was shifted to a COVID Care Centre, instead of a district hospital, as he had very mild symptoms and remained asymptomatic most of the time, said Jail Superintendent Narasimha Reddy.

Health officials told the authorities that the other prisoners too would have to undergo testing, adding that it can, however, be done after a week as the symptoms might not manifest immediately, even if they had contracted the virus.

As soon as the test turned positive, the authorities swung into action and sanitised the entire premises. “We are ensuring that all precautions, as per the protocol, are being followed in the jail,” said Mr. Narasimha Reddy.

The inmate was lodged in the jail for kidnap and criminal intimidation and was facing charges under sections 363 and 506 IPC, in addition to four others. He had applied for bail in the case and would be produced in the court in the next couple of days.

If he is granted bail, he would be released from the COVID Care Centre as and when he tests negative twice after the mandatory period. In case his bail application is rejected, he would be brought back to the District Jail premises.