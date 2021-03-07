Anantapur issues ID cards to transgenders, first in State

This will help the community in availing schemes

Assuring them of all support, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu handed over identity cards to 61 transgenders on Saturday, which would help them avail government schemes.

Anantapur is the first district in the State to issue identity cards to the community, which specifies their gender, and provide them help under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The authorities have promised to provide them with house sites and take the responsibility for building houses under the government scheme.

Holding a meeting with the persons from the community, Mr. Chandrudu said the banks would be asked to provide loans based on the eligibility and skill of the persons from this group.

‘More awareness needed’

“We all eke out a living by seeking alms on the streets as we do not get opportunities to mingle with the rest of the society despite being educated,” said Mounika, one of the transgenders, who had come to the Revenue Bhavan on Saturday. The majority of them said an awareness programme needs to be launched in the district so that people do not discriminate against them.

Seconding with them, the Collector said there was a need to educate people about the community so that they understand that being a transgender is not a crime, and iterated that the group needs handholding to bring them into the mainstream of society.

A skill development programme would also be launched depending on the necessity of the specific group of people in an area. The Collector wanted them to start a Self-Help Group so that bank loans and other benefits could be given collectively. He handed over the ID cards to all those present at the Collectorate and asked others also to apply immediately.