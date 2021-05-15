Anantapur irrigation project director succumbs to COVID

He was instrumental in operation of South India’s first Kisan Rail last year

Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project’s(APMIP) district Director S. Subbarayudu succumbed to COVID late on Friday night, while being shifted from a private hospital in the city to the Super Speciality Hospital for an ICU bed.

He was 58 and is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

Subbarayudu, who was instrumental in the operation of South India’s first Kisan Rail from Anantapur to Delhi last year, was overseeing the transport of 4.5 tonnes of mangoes to Delhi via Doodh Duronto Express earlier this week. He was also a COVID Nodal Officer and monitored flying squads on private hospitals.

He had complained of fever on Tuesday, but did not suspect it to be COVID and attributed it to work pressure.

While he had no other symptoms, his health deteriorated on Friday morning all of a sudden and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. When his oxygen saturation level dropped to 60%, he was taken to the Super Speciality Hospital for an ICU bed. But by the time he was brought there, he was declared dead.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy mourned the death of Subbarayudu and said he was a reliable officer who did his best to help farmers in the district.

Subbarayudu had come to Anantapur as Deputy Director Horticulture five years ago and was promoted to Project Director of APMIP more than a year ago.