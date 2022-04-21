Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh records 43.1 degrees C, highest temperature of season

Kurnool records 42.3 degrees Celsius; temperature to be over 40 degrees C

Temperature in Anantapur city shot up to 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday afternoon, recording the 2022 Summer season’s highest so far, and it literally sent people scurrying home for cool shelter.

The only saving grace was lack of power cuts, which had become a common occurrence during the past 20 days. The normal day’s highest temperature for April in Anantapur is 39.4 degrees C., but this sudden 4 degrees variance made people feel a change.

While people remained indoors in the afternoon, children returning from schools had a tough time past noon due to the morning classes for summer. While thin clouds were visible in the morning, by afternoon the mercury rose suddenly and remained at 40 degrees even at 6 p.m. with hot wind blowing from the western side.

According to India Meterological Department, this was the third highest in the last decade. The highest recorded was 44.5 degrees C. in April of any year from 2012 was on April 26, 2016 and the next highest was 43.7 degrees C on April 28, 2017, and Thursday’s was the third highest.

The IMD predicts temperatures to remain above 40 degrees C. and may go up to 41.5 degrees till April 27 with a partly cloudy sky.

Kurnool too remains hot

Kurnool City recorded 42.3 degrees C. and the IMD predicts temperatures to remain above 41 degrees C. in Kurnool till April 27. In Kurnool too, the highest temperature in April in any year (after 2012) was 45.1 degrees C. recorded on April 26, 2016 and 43.6 degrees C. on April 19, 2017 and April 25, 2019. The normal day’s highest temperature for Kurnool City in April is 40.1 degrees C.