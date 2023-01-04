ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur govt. junior college launches website of its own

January 04, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

The Anantapur Government Junior College for Boys launching its website in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anantapur Government Junior College (Boys), which began as a High School in 1937 and was converted into a Junior College in 1965, launched its website on January 2, becoming a role model for several other government colleges in the State.

The website ( www.gjcboysntatp.in) was launched by the District Vocational Education officer Venkataramana Naik along with Regional Inspection Officer Suresh Babu at a simple function on the college premises on Monday evening. 

The site was designed and built by physics junior lecturer J. Lakshmi Rangaiah within six months with help from others. The site has all information about the alumni, its facilities, strengths of the faculty and all information of the State government on Intermediate Education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

College Principal Y. Prashanthi told The Hindu that their aim was restoring the prestige of the college, which had produced several doctors and engineers along with politicians and chartered accountants.

“These days, students rush to corporate colleges ignoring the excellent infrastructure the college has. We hope to instill confidence among parents that if they send their ward here, they will have a successful career,” said Ms. Prashanthi. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US