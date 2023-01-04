Anantapur govt. junior college launches website of its own

January 04, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur Government Junior College (Boys), which began as a High School in 1937 and was converted into a Junior College in 1965, launched its website on January 2, becoming a role model for several other government colleges in the State.

The website ( www.gjcboysntatp.in ) was launched by the District Vocational Education officer Venkataramana Naik along with Regional Inspection Officer Suresh Babu at a simple function on the college premises on Monday evening.

The site was designed and built by physics junior lecturer J. Lakshmi Rangaiah within six months with help from others. The site has all information about the alumni, its facilities, strengths of the faculty and all information of the State government on Intermediate Education.

College Principal Y. Prashanthi told The Hindu that their aim was restoring the prestige of the college, which had produced several doctors and engineers along with politicians and chartered accountants.

“These days, students rush to corporate colleges ignoring the excellent infrastructure the college has. We hope to instill confidence among parents that if they send their ward here, they will have a successful career,” said Ms. Prashanthi.