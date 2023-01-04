HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anantapur govt. junior college launches website of its own

January 04, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
The Anantapur Government Junior College for Boys launching its website in Anantapur on Monday.

The Anantapur Government Junior College for Boys launching its website in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anantapur Government Junior College (Boys), which began as a High School in 1937 and was converted into a Junior College in 1965, launched its website on January 2, becoming a role model for several other government colleges in the State.

The website ( www.gjcboysntatp.in) was launched by the District Vocational Education officer Venkataramana Naik along with Regional Inspection Officer Suresh Babu at a simple function on the college premises on Monday evening. 

The site was designed and built by physics junior lecturer J. Lakshmi Rangaiah within six months with help from others. The site has all information about the alumni, its facilities, strengths of the faculty and all information of the State government on Intermediate Education.

College Principal Y. Prashanthi told The Hindu that their aim was restoring the prestige of the college, which had produced several doctors and engineers along with politicians and chartered accountants.

“These days, students rush to corporate colleges ignoring the excellent infrastructure the college has. We hope to instill confidence among parents that if they send their ward here, they will have a successful career,” said Ms. Prashanthi. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.