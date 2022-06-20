Anantapur gets 915 pleas for rectification of crop insurance payment

June 20, 2022 07:56 IST

Farmers in Anantapur district, who either did not get crop insurance compensation amount at all or got partially due to mistakes in the assessment of the quantum of compensation or wrong entries of extent of land, made a special application on Sunday at a “Special Spandana” for Crop Insurance here.

Joint Collector Ketan Garg took the initiative to call for complaints from the farmers at the Mandal Revenue Office. These farmers had been agitating for the past four days since the announcement of payment of crop insurance compensation.

Mr. Ketan said the “special Spandana” programme would continue on Monday and Tuesday also and on Sunday they received 915 pleas from entire district.

Out of the 915 complaints, 524 are rectifiable and the grievances can be resolved, he said, while the remaining 391 were either frivolous or did not have the scope for rectification due to non-compliance by the farmers.

In Sri Sathya Sai District, there was no special Spandana organised, but the Joint Director Agriculture Sivanarayana told The Hindu that more than 500 applications had been received seeking rectification and that they were expecting more on Monday at the regular Spandana at the Collector’s office, RDO and MRO offices. “We shall compile and scrutinise all of them by Monday evening,” Mr. Sivanarayana added.