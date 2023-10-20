HamberMenu
Anantapur gears up for Police Commemoration Day celebrations

October 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Anantapur district is gearing up for the Police Martyr’s Commemoration Day celebrations with the inauguration schedule slated for Saturday.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N Anburajan said that the celebrations would be organised from October 21-31 in all police stations across the district. “The main objective is to honour martyred policemen and to bring awareness among the people about the role, duties, and sacrifices of the police for the society,” he said, adding that the significance of October 21, 1959, would be disseminated widely among students, so that the tragic incident of the CRPF jawans losing their lives at at the Indo-China border will be remembered for posterity.

Martyrs Memorial Day will be observed with a Commemoration parade and tributes to police martyrs. From 22 to 30, the police personnel will visit the villages of the martyrs. Moreover, debates, seminars, lectures, elocution competitions, and quizzes will be organised for students.

