Anantapur gearing up to tackle any eventuality

ANANTAPUR

01 May 2021 00:34 IST

The district clocked highest single-day tally of 1,882 cases

The Anantapur district administration on Friday put in place all the arrangements to tackle any eventuality that might arise in the days to come with the district recording the highest-ever single-day COVID-19 tally of 1,882, the third highest in the State after Guntur and Chittoor.

The district had logged 1,536 cases on Thursday and 1,291 cases on Wednesday.

In Kurnool district, the number of positive cases remained below 1,000. The district clocked 967 cases in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

The death toll reached 661 in Anantapur district with five more succumbing to the virus on Friday. Seven deaths each were reported on Thursday and Wednesday. In Kurnool district, the cumulative toll remained at 548, which included four recorded on Friday.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Joint Collector A. Siri appealed to the people’s representatives to actively participate in the COVID-19 mitigation activities and enthuse the employees.

“We can fight the virus with the cooperation of one and all, including the people’s representatives,” the District Collector said in a teleconference with the Mayor, Municipal Chairpersons and Municipal Commissioners of all the ULBs.

The Joint Collector, Revenue, visited the COVID-19 wards in the GGH and a COVID Care Centre in the Polytechnic College.

Meanwhile, a new wing was readied with oxygen-equipped beds in the cancer hospital.

Following a complaint lodged by Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, the parking lots at the GGH and Super Speciality Hospital were moved out of the hospital premises. Tents were put up there for the benefit of the relatives of COVID-19 patients.