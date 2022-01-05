Anantapur flyover demolition from today

ANANTAPUR

05 January 2022 01:06 IST

Police impose traffic restrictions

The demolition of the Road Over Bridge connecting National Highway 44 with the heart of the city will begin on Wednesday. Traffic on the flyover was stopped from 3 p.m. on Tuesday from both sides.

Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad Reddy said all heavy vehicles coming into the Anantapur city would be allowed only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. till the new four-lane flyover becomes functional. “In view of the demolition activities to be taken up for the next 20 days, all service roads alongside the existing ROB too would be out of bounds for all vehilces,” Mr. Reddy said.

Buses coming from Hyderabad will enter the four-lane Gooty approach Road from Somuladoddi and come to bus-station in the city, and those heavy vehicles proceeding towards Tadipatri, can take the NTR Road and proceed further. All small vehicles coming into the city or leaving the city can take either the Ram Nagar Flyover to reach Rudrampeta-NH 44 junction or the Saifullah Flyover and reach Tapovanam-NH 44 Junction at both ends of the city.

Traffic coming from Ram Nagar to PTC will not be allowed towards Ballari or Kalyandurg approach roads. Those coming from these two approach roads from the NH 44 side, need to take the First, Second, and Third Lines and go towards Saifullah Flyover to reach the other parts of the city or the Old City.

Vehicles coming from Chennai/Chittoor can enter the city as usual and those wanting to go towards Hyderabad need to cross railway lines near Rapthadu and take the NH 44. The construction of the new flyover, as part of the widening of 9.2 km of the existing NH 32 connecting NH 44 with NH 42, is likely to take one year.