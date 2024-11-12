ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur enforcement dirve: police register over 3,000 cases against violators of Motor Vehicle Act

Updated - November 12, 2024 08:48 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

In the drive conducted over one week, police register 12 cases against gambling dens, arrest 59 persons and seize more than ₹1.91 lakh cash, says SP P. Jagadeesh

The Hindu Bureau

SP P. Jagadeesh

Anantapur district police have registered 3,417 cases against violators of the Motor Vehicle Act in a span of one week and collected fines of over ₹9 lakhs. The violations include triple riding, overloading, and drunk driving, among others.

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh on Tuesday said that during the enforcement drive over the past week, police have registered 12 cases against gambling dens, arrested 59 persons and seized more than ₹1.91 lakh cash. One person was arrested for matka gambling and ₹40,000 was seized from the accused.

Moreover, 496 cases have been registered against alcohol consumption in public places and 82 cases against those who driving under the influence of alcohol. Special drives to curb transportation of illicit distilled liquor and ganja was also conducted, while vigil has been increased at banks and ATMs during the night, the SP informed.

Mr. Jagadeesh further said that surprise checks were conducted at police pickets in sensitive and faction-hit villages.

