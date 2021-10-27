Anantapur DPO B. Parvathi suspended

ANANTAPUR

27 October 2021 12:56 IST

The Commissioner also pointed out that she had not accounted for that money and had not followed the procedure for spending it

The Anantapur in-charge District Panchayat Officer B. Parvathi has been put under suspension for an alleged misappropriation of ₹5.80 lakh Banaganapalli Panchayat funds while she was the Special Officer there.

Anantapur District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan served the suspension orders on October 27, after it was communicated by PR Commissioner Kona Sasidhar.

The order said that she has deposited the demand draft given by Vindhya Telelinks Links Fibernet on August 21, 2018 and withdrew the amount ₹5,80,000 in two instalments from the Panchayat SBI account without bringing it to the general funds.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commissioner also pointed out that she had not accounted for that money and had not followed the procedure for spending it.

Mr. Sasidhar had asked Ms. Parvathi not to leave Anantapur without permission while under suspension and this period will continue till disciplinary action is completed.