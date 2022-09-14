Anantapur doctors perform complex cancer surgery

Special CorrespondentRamesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 14, 2022 07:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at the KIMS Saveera Hospital here performed a complex surgery on a woman who was suffering from cancer in her Ureter (a genetic condition) and successfully discharged her from the hospital after recovery, said consultant urologist Durga Prasad.

The 54-year-old woman from Anantapur complained of severe pain in the left loin, lack of appetite and weight loss. At KIMS Saveera Hospital, she was diagnosed with swelling in the kidney and ureter because of the ureteric tumour. “We performed the nephroureterectomy surgery on her with excision of the bladder cuff. The surgery went on for nearly six hours. The tumour was completely removed, and the patient was discharged on the fourth day of surgery as she didn’t develop any complications,” Dr. Durga Prasad said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ureteric cancer (Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Ureter) is very rare and its occurrence is only 0.7% to 2%. She didn’t have any complications post-surgery, but as this is a genetic issue, her children and the next generations should be careful and undergo necessary tests, he advised the family. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app