Anantapur doctors perform complex cancer surgery

Doctors at the KIMS Saveera Hospital here performed a complex surgery on a woman who was suffering from cancer in her Ureter (a genetic condition) and successfully discharged her from the hospital after recovery, said consultant urologist Durga Prasad.

The 54-year-old woman from Anantapur complained of severe pain in the left loin, lack of appetite and weight loss. At KIMS Saveera Hospital, she was diagnosed with swelling in the kidney and ureter because of the ureteric tumour. “We performed the nephroureterectomy surgery on her with excision of the bladder cuff. The surgery went on for nearly six hours. The tumour was completely removed, and the patient was discharged on the fourth day of surgery as she didn’t develop any complications,” Dr. Durga Prasad said.

Ureteric cancer (Transitional Cell Carcinoma of the Ureter) is very rare and its occurrence is only 0.7% to 2%. She didn’t have any complications post-surgery, but as this is a genetic issue, her children and the next generations should be careful and undergo necessary tests, he advised the family.