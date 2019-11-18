Anantapur district to have 16 market yard chairpersons

The State government has finalised the reservations for the nominated posts of market yard chairpersons in Anantapur district with district in-charge Minister Botcha Satyanarayana holding a prolonged session of discussions with MLAs and MLCs on Monday.

Meeting attended by BC Welfare Minister Malagundla Sanakara Narayana and other MLAs considered several names for the appointment of market yard chairpersons at the existing 13 yards and for the three more, that would be added soon.

“We are trying to have one chairperson for every Assembly constituency and there will be two additional ones at Kadiri and Guntakal,” said Mr. Botcha Satyanarayana.

‘Promise fulfilled’

The names of the constituencies and exact reservations decided for them, through draw of lots, will be announced by the District Collector later.

However, it was announced that the district would have 4 Other-Caste(OC) women, one each from BC, ST, SC and minorities, and similarly, 4 OC men, one each from BC, SC, ST and minorities for the post.

This, they said, was as per the pre-poll promise made by the YSR Congress Party with regard to nominated posts - 50% for women, BC, SC, ST, minorities, Mr. Satyanarayana added.

Market intervention

The purchase price of groundnut has fallen much below the Minimum Support Price of ₹5,090 a quintal and it was trading at ₹3,700 to ₹4,200 a quintal and similar was the case with maize. When asked about what the government was doing to protect the farmers,

Mr. Botcha Satyanarayana said he had spoken to Chief Minister and market intervention was being planned.

The State has set up a Market Intervention Fund of ₹3,000 and the Markfed would be asked to open purchase centres in the district, he added.