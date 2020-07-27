Anantapur district tally crosses the 10,000-mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases in Anantapur district crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday with 524 new cases registered in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday and at the same time, Kurnool district with 664 new cases reached 12,234 cumulative positive cases.
The number of active cases stood at 5,123 (86 deaths) and 5,645 (164 deaths) in Anantapur and Kurnool districts respectively.
Review meet
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Buggana Rajednranath reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Kurnool district with district officials and asked the medical fraternity and district revenue officials to give no scope for criticism with regard to the availability of hospital beds, the supply of oxygen cylinders, availability of drugs or conduct of COVID Care Centres.
District Collector G. Veerapandian told the Minister that Kurnool had tested 1.81 lakh samples and 1 lakh out of them were in July alone. With the number of cases going up, the district was getting ready with a plan to increase the number of tests per day to 10,000. There was no paucity of hospital beds or COVID Care Centre beds in the district, he added.
Panyam MLA Katasani Rambupal Reddy said that people were getting terrified with the news of positive cases coming close to their houses and some of the positive persons were dying out of fear.
While appreciating the district officials and GGH doctors for their dedicated service, he asked them to improve the confidence levels among people through better education and information about the COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath