Anantapur district registers 2 new cases

Rise in the number of the COVID-19 positive cases continuous, however in single digit for the past one week, in Anantapur district. Interestingly in the data given by Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and State Nodal Officer for COVID, there are only two positive cases from Anantapur district on Tuesday, while a new category of ‘others’ has been created and 14 positive cases were shown under it.

All the 14 cases are those from Gujarat, and have been staying in Hindupur for past three months.

New category

At a press conference, the Collector clarified that since they did not belong to Andhra Pradesh, these cases would not be added to Anantapur or A.P. positive cases list, though they have been treated in Anantapur / Hindupur hospitals.

Current statistics for Anantapur show positive cases at 80 with the two reported on Tuesday, six persons dead and 34 persons discharged. The two new positive cases came from Anantapur city, while all the 14 Gujarat ‘positive’ cases were lodged in quarantine centres after they were shifted from Hindupur.

In all, 126 persons from Gujarat, Delhi and UP were found staying in Hindupur and all of them were tested after being shifted them to quarantine centres. Those tested negative for COVID would soon be sent back to their native states, the Collector said.

Anantapur and Hindupur towns have been totally kept out of bounds for any lockdown relaxations as both these are in containment clusters newly coined nomenclature by the Central government, though the district as a whole is in the orange zone.