Anantapur district records 10 deaths

ANANTAPUR

07 August 2020 00:15 IST

Nodal officers appointed for every hospital

Anantapur and Kurnool districts continue to report sharp spike in COPVID-19 cases, with 1,112, and 1,285 new cases being reported respectively on Thursday.

Anantapur reported 10 deaths, while two COVID-19 patients died in Kurnool, taking the toll to 142 and 223 respectively.

Anantapur administration on Thursday appointed nodal officers for every hospital— both private and government— to monitor the admissions, deaths, treatment and needs of patients getting treated there.

They will coordinate with the Anantapur GGH in case the patients need critical healthcare services. The arrangements were done with the intervention of Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas.

Ambulance services

Nodal officers have been appointed for monitoring of ‘108’ ambulance services. The officers will ensure that the ambulances reach the patients in time and no death will take place due to lack of support.

District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad said that all care was being taken to ensure availability of doctors to treat COVID patients as and when they approached the call centre from home and COVID care facilities.

Active cases

The number of active in cases in Anantapur and Kurnool districts stand at 6,768 and 9,811 respectively, with 14,263 and 13,314 discharges.