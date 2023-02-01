Anantapur district police recover over 5,000 mobiles, highest in State

February 01, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur Police have recovered 5,077 mobile phones worth ₹8.25 crore since March 18 last year. This is the highest number of mobiles recovered by any district police in the State, said Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli on Tuesday. The recovered mobiles were returned to 700 complainants on the same day.

The SP also announced that the complainants living out of town would receive the recovered phones via Professional Couriers free of cost.

A team of eight police personnel led by SI Sudhakar Yadav tracked the missing phones based on the IMEI numbers of the phones. They took the help of MSM Technologies to keep the WhatsApp Chat Bot running since June 26 last year, on phone No. 9440796812.

The SP said that the phones recovered belonged to people from 15 States outside Andhra Pradesh and 18 districts within the State.

Phones recovered belonged to people living in Anantapur district- 2,951, SSS district- 797, Kurnool- 436, Kadapa- 133, Chittoor- 88, Nellore- 46, East Godavari- 45, Guntur- 41, Prakasam- 31, Tirupati- 31, West Godavari - 23, Krishna-16, Visakhapatnam-16, Srikakulam-7, Vijayawada-6, Vijayanagaram-6, Kakinada-3, Eluru-1.

The mobile phones recovered belonged to people living in Karnataka- 178, Telangana-117, Kerala-31, Maharashtra- 23, Tamil Nadu-17, Odisha- 06, Uttar Pradesh- 06, Delhi- 05, Bihar-04, Madhya Pradesh- 04, Rajasthan- 03, Punjab-02, West Bengal - 02, Goa, and Haryana states - in all 400.