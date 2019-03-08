Anantapur district officials finalise steps to face heatwave

The district administration has finalised a series of steps for minimising the impact of high temperature predicted during the next two months.

Collector G. Veerapandian held a meeting on the challenges arising out of severe drinking water scarcity in many villages and towns, sudden rise in number of seasonal diseases and the need for special arrangements for supply of water to daily labourers working in the sun.

District-level coordination meetings would be held by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development, the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, the Health & Family Welfare and the Women & Child Welfare departments to spread the dos and the don’ts on protection from high temperature and identification of early symptoms if affected by heatwave.

Help of the Saadhikarata groups, MEPMA - SHG members, MGNREGA coordinators would be taken. Chlorination and cleaning of overhead tanks, drinking water sources and indigenous cooling systems in long-distance RTC buses were also called for by the State government.

The Collector asked the health and medical staff to participate in the pulse polio programme and wanted sufficient stock of ORS packets made available with all ASHAs and hospitals.

Timings to be altered

Each MPDO would be sanctioned ₹50,000 for providing drinking water at the mandal level, Mr. Veerapandian said. A helpline would be started at the zilla parishad, district panchayat and municipal offices and rural water supply.

The timings of the sanitation workers would also be altered so that they work from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. till late in the evening.

Special arrangements were being made to ensure polio drops were administered to 4,67,834 children district wide on March 10, utilising the services of 15,770 personnel. If the vaccination was not completed by March 12, it would be continued on March 13.