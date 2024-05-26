Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh receives 300% more rain than average in May 2024

Intermittent rain in May has provided the much-needed respite to the people of drought-prone Anantapur district, making it prevailing weather pattern notable.

The day temperatures, which reached 43 degrees Celsius in the initial weeks this month, plummeted with intermittent rains under the influence of the low-pressure weather system.

Anantapur district has seen a significant increase in rainfall this May, approximately 300% more than the average. The district has recorded 103.5 mm precipitations compared to the average of 25.8 mm. The district recorded 74.5 mm rin in May last year.

The district received good rain between June last year and February this year. Since June last year, the cumulative rainfall has been put at 397.4 mm, of which 104.1 mm was received in May alone. However, it is below the expected 501.6 mm.

Mandal-wise analysis reveals significant variations. Shettur mandal received the highest rainfall of 171.9 mm, recording a 551% increase from the average of 26.1 mm. Kundurpi mandal received 140.9 mm compared to the expected 27.3 mm. Uravakonda recorded a 601.7% increase as it received 206.3 mm rainfall compared to the average of 29.4 mm. Clearly, the district saw one of the wettest months in May.

On May 25, the district experienced heavy rainfall, with Kalyandurgam recording the highest of 86.4 mm, followed by Kanekal (70 mm), Uravakonda (62 mm), Kundurpi (58.6 mm), and Vajrakarur (46.2 mm). Moderate rainfall was witnessed in all mandals, except for Yallanoor and Narpala.

Agriculture officials say the weather conditions would auger well for farmers to get their fields ready for kharif operations, adding that the rain would help recharge the groundwater table.

