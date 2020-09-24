Anantapur district bags three NSS awards

Anantapur district has bagged three of the total 42 National Service Scheme (NSS) awards for 2018-19 which were presented in virtual mode by President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi on Thursday.
Chinna Pullaiah of Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute of Technology (SRIT) received the award in NSS programme officer category.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur Engineering College student Nagari Naveen Kumar received the award in the volunteer category for his excellent service rendered during the 2018-19 academic year. JNTU(A) Vice-Chancellor S. Srinivasa Kumar congratulated the SRIT programme officer and the student.
C. Bharat Kumar, a student of Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) College of Pharmaceutical Sciences also received the award in the volunteer category.
The SKU organised the NSS Day on the campus by planting saplings. Sankar Naik of SKU College of Sciences and NSS coordinator N. Ch. Varadacharyulu and NSS programme officer B. Sathyanarayan took part in the programme. They congratulated Mr. Bharat Kumar on the achievement.
