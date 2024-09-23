Anantapur court sentences seven to rigorous imprisonment for life in murder case

The Anantapur district court sentenced seven persons to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 in a murder case of local YSRCP leader D. Siva Reddy reported from Kandukur village in Anantapur Rural Mandal in March 2018.

Siva Reddy was an agriculturalist and ran a purified drinking water plant.

In October 2017, one Boya Sake Balakrishna and his family members organised an event on the occasion of a local festival near their house. Siva Reddy who was transporting drinking water cans in an autorickshaw argued with Balakrishna and his family members as there was no space for his autorickshaw to pass. The altercation led to a clash in which Siva Reddy, his brother Narasimha Reddy and Balakrishna were injured.

Both the parties lodged police complaints against each other and the cases were settled in Lok Adalat later. Balakrishna, however, felt humiliated and was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge against Siva Reddy.

On March 30, 2018 evening, Siva Reddy and his son Bhanuprakash Reddy went to the agriculture fields nearby to gather fodder. When they were returning home, Balakrishna’s brother Vikram tried to stop them. Bhanuprakash Reddy did not stop the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna and his other brothers Ramesh, Ashok and Suryanarayana reached there and attacked Siva Reddy and his son with sickles. Bhanuprakash Reddy ran away and arrived at the spot with his relatives. Seeing them, the attackers fled on two-wheelers. But Siva Reddy died.

The Itukualapalle police registered a case. The police named 12 persons as accused in the case and of them, two were minors who are facing trials in the juvenile court.

The court recorded the statements of 12 witnesses and convicted seven accused including Balakrishna, his brothers Ramesh, Ashok, Bhaskar, Vijay Kumar and others.

