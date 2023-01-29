ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur corporation gets ₹25 cr. for revamp of roads

January 29, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh government on January 28(Saturday) sanctioned ₹25 crore for revamping and repairing a few main/side roads in the Anantapur Municipal Corporation limits.

The government issued G.O. No. 50 to this effect, permitting the corporation to call for tenders for 19 different lengths of roads in the city.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said the corporation would formally inaugurate the Rajiv Nagar bridge on Saturday, the construction work on which had begun two years ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US