Anantapur corporation gets ₹25 cr. for revamp of roads

January 29, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Andhra Pradesh government on January 28(Saturday) sanctioned ₹25 crore for revamping and repairing a few main/side roads in the Anantapur Municipal Corporation limits.

The government issued G.O. No. 50 to this effect, permitting the corporation to call for tenders for 19 different lengths of roads in the city.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said the corporation would formally inaugurate the Rajiv Nagar bridge on Saturday, the construction work on which had begun two years ago.