Anantapur Collector urges farmers to adopt natural practices

Anantapur District Collector V. Vinod Kumar urged the farmers in the district to adopt natural practices in cultivating crops, to not use chemicals and pesticides in order restore the right balance within nature.

Addressing groups of farmers at Yerraborepalli in Settur mandal, Appilepalli in Kundurpi mandal and Mallapuram in Kalyandurg mandal, during his visit to several watershed structures implemented by Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre with funding from NABARD, Mr. Kumar appreciated the farmers’ collective effort in turning hundreds of acres of fallow land into green landscapes.

At Yerraborepalli, he asked the Mandal Development Officers to utilise the benefits of the NABARD-funded project, which was coming to an end, by implementing necessary works under MGNREGS. He urged the farmers to list out the support they needed to reduce the cost of cultivation. “As for providing higher prices for organic or naturally grown produce, the buyers will be brought to the district,” he added.

He visited the Appilepalli Agroecology Block of 100 acres owned by 22 farmers, who had joined a rainfed farmers’ cooperative (RFC) and turned the barren land into a green landscape with a five-layer model of agriculture promoted by the A.F. Ecology Centre and NABARD, and asked the farmers to train others in the district to convert fallows into cultivable lands through natural farming methods and planting fruit trees along with annual crops.

The Collector assured to organise a buyer-seller meeting for produce at the district level, inviting corporate entities from metro cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Later, he inspected the cold storage and collection/grading centre facility at Venkatampalli in Kalyandurg Mandal, which was nearing completion.

The farmers at Mallapuram sought input subsidies for growing crops through natural practices, stating that it would serve as an incentive for many to adopt these methods and get higher prices for their produce.

