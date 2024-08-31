ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur Collector outlines Vinayaka Chavithi plans, calls for public cooperation

Published - August 31, 2024 06:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

V. Vinod Kumar directs Municipal Corporation authorities to undertake arrangements for immersion of idols and urge devotees to use eco-friendly clay idols

The Hindu Bureau

Anantapur District Collector V. Vinod Kumar urged the public to cooperate with the Ganesh Utsav committees in their respective localities to facilitate the peaceful conduct of Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) celebrations in the district.

Speaking at a meeting of the Vinayaka Chavithi Utsavam management committee at the Collectorate here on Saturday, Mr. Kumar directed Municipal Corporation authorities to undertake the arrangements for immersion of idols. He further urged devotees to worship responsibly by using eco-friendly clay idols.

Various arrangements, including bleaching, sanitation, drinking water, stage setup, lighting, and police barricading, were recommended for coordination by the Municipal Commissioner. Officials were instructed to ensure adequate water storage for immersion, medical officers were advised to arrange ambulances and first-aid, and irrigation officials were tasked with identifying immersion points and ensuring water availability in the canal on Gutti Road a day before immersion.

APSPDCL was urged to prevent power cuts, fix hanging electric wires, and conduct inspections before immersion. The police, revenue, mandal, panchayat raj, and municipal officers were directed to work in tandem for a seamless and incident-free immersion process.

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh outlined the process for the Vinayaka Mahotsav and immersion committees, calling for advanced registration through an online app with a ₹500 fee. He highlighted strict penalties for individuals causing disturbances during the procession and at the pavilions on festival days.

