Anantapur Collector dispenses with colonial practice

Relationship between those in power, be it politicians or government officials, and the general public in the Rayalaseema districts has been like that of ‘master and slave’ from the pre-Independence days and the practice continues in most of the villages and in government offices. At Anantapur Collectorate too, people visiting the officials to register their grievances, leave their slippers miles away from the main door of the office continuing the colonial practice.

Gandham Chandrudu, the first-time Collector, has taken a bold initiative at Anantapur District Collector’s office by publicly putting up large posters in public areas asking citizens not to leave their slippers outside the offices/chambers of officials, not to touch their feet, not to stand before them with folded hands and bowing down heads while explaining their grievances.

Last but not the least, he has asked them not to cry in front of the District Collector or officers to explain the gravity of their problem, but boldly put forth their plea in writing or orally. Poster with a striking colour and suggestive pictures about what people should not do has become an instant hit with the Anantapur people and has gone viral on social media. The message above and below those pictures tells people that this office belongs to ‘All of us’ when you meet officials here to explain your problem with clarity and highest self dignity.