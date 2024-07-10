Anantapur Collector directs officials to initiate special plantation drive

Anantapur District Collector V. Vinod Kumar instructed officials to initiate a special drive for the extensive plantation of trees across the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

While chairing a review meeting with officials of various departments at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar held discussions on plantation efforts, NREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) works, ongoing court cases, Red Cross membership, upcoming retirements, and implementation of the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

He highlighted that the district currently has over 10 lakh saplings ready for plantation, however, only 6,000 saplings have been planted so far. He urged widespread participation and stated that all government offices at both district and mandal levels should actively engage in the plantation drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding pending court cases, the Joint Collector has been entrusted with the responsibility to address a certain number of cases daily. All district and mandal level officers and staff were encouraged to register for life membership with the Red Cross, and those seeking more information can contact 9849499788 or 9666629797.

As part of the mass retirement programme, pension proposals for individuals retiring at the end of the current month should be promptly submitted, the Collector added.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Megha Swarup, Zilla Parishad CEO Vaikhom Nidia Devi, DRO G. Ramakrishna Reddy, CPO Ashok Kumar Reddy, DPO Prabhakar Rao and others took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.