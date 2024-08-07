GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anantapur Collector calls for strict enforcement of SC/ST Act

Directs Vigilance and Monitoring Committee members to assess on-the-ground conditions affecting the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities and take proactive measures to address highlighted issues

Published - August 07, 2024 07:53 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar on Wednesday called for the strict enforcement of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989. The Collector along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) K.V. Murali Krishna chaired the district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting convened at the Collectorate here.

The Collector sought the committee members to assess on-the-ground conditions affecting the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities and take proactive measures to address highlighted issues. He instructed the officials to take necessary actions to resolve cases booked under the SC/ST Act.

They were directed to organise training programmes in specific areas to raise awareness among relevant staff regarding the registration process for the cases under SC/ST Act. He also directed them to proactively engage with the public and swiftly address their concerns without prolonged delays at government offices. He also suggested ‘that the officials allocate three to four hours for visitors in their offices.

SP Murali Krishna informed the committee members and the police personnel in the field to conduct awareness meetings at the village and mandal-levels, emphasising their commitment to serving the people and fostering positive changes for amicable enforcement of the laws.

Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sree referred to the pending cases under the SC/ST Act and urged the Collector to intervene for their speedy disposal. The committee members were informed about the need for expedited investigations into the cases, addressing employment opportunities, and ensuring essential facilities for educational institutions and graveyards for the community.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.