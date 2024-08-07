Anantapur Collector calls for strict enforcement of SC/ST Act

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar on Wednesday called for the strict enforcement of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989. The Collector along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) K.V. Murali Krishna chaired the district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting convened at the Collectorate here.

The Collector sought the committee members to assess on-the-ground conditions affecting the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities and take proactive measures to address highlighted issues. He instructed the officials to take necessary actions to resolve cases booked under the SC/ST Act.

They were directed to organise training programmes in specific areas to raise awareness among relevant staff regarding the registration process for the cases under SC/ST Act. He also directed them to proactively engage with the public and swiftly address their concerns without prolonged delays at government offices. He also suggested ‘that the officials allocate three to four hours for visitors in their offices.

SP Murali Krishna informed the committee members and the police personnel in the field to conduct awareness meetings at the village and mandal-levels, emphasising their commitment to serving the people and fostering positive changes for amicable enforcement of the laws.

Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sree referred to the pending cases under the SC/ST Act and urged the Collector to intervene for their speedy disposal. The committee members were informed about the need for expedited investigations into the cases, addressing employment opportunities, and ensuring essential facilities for educational institutions and graveyards for the community.