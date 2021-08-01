Anantapur citizens’ forum urges municipal corporation to withdraw new property tax system

They demand that property tax be assessed on rental value instead of capital value.

The Ananta Nagara Pourula Sankshema Sangam has handed over representations to the Anantapur Municipal Corporation urging it to do away with the G.O. Nos. 196, 197, and 198 and continue to assess the property tax based on rental value instead of capital value.

The letter was addressed to Anantapur Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy, Mayor Mohammed Waseem Saleem, and Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkarami Reddy.

Sangam co-convener A.G. Rajmohan said that under the new system even the minimum rate of the hike would be six to seven times more than the existing one. There would be an automatic upward revision in tax along with the revision in property value effected by the Registration Department.

Moreover, the Anantapur Municipal Council had moved a resolution in its meeting to levy user charges on solid waste collection from dustbin. The solid waste handed over to the Corporation was actually raw material to produce value-added organic and inorganic materials. In fact, the Corporation should pay money to those who provide such raw materials.

Mr. Rajmohan and sangam member P. Srinivasa Rao briefed the Assistant Commissioner on the demands of the citizens.