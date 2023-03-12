March 12, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Timely action by a circle inspector here saved the life of a 50-year-old farmer who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by his relatives on Saturday.

According to police, M. Srinivas Reddy was stabbed on his back by relatives Venkatarama Reddy and S. Srinivas Reddy at Maruthi Nagar on Saturday evening while the former was returning home after buying food from a hotel.

The knife remained deep in the man’s body as the grip got detached during the assault, after which the assailants fled. Police said the assault was the fallout of a dispute over six acres at Muddanur in Kadapa district and a court stay order given in favour of Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy in 2011, police said.

Anantapur 4th Town Circle Inspector P. Jakir Hussain received information about the incident at 7.30 p.m. and rushed to GGH at Anantapur. Since the knife had reached close to the heart and lungs, a cardio-thoracic surgeon was needed to operate upon the patient, but there was none available in Anantapur. The CI immediately took the help of Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, got in touch with surgeon C. Prabhakar Reddy of Kurnool GGH and shifted the victim there.

The surgery was performed on Sunday morning and the victim is out of danger now, said Mr. Jakir Hussain. The police registered a case and investigation is on.