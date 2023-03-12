HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anantapur CI goes the extra mile to save life of 50-year-old man stabbed multiple times by relatives

March 12, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Timely action by a circle inspector here saved the life of a 50-year-old farmer who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by his relatives on Saturday.

According to police, M. Srinivas Reddy was stabbed on his back by relatives Venkatarama Reddy and S. Srinivas Reddy at Maruthi Nagar on Saturday evening while the former was returning home after buying food from a hotel.

The knife remained deep in the man’s body as the grip got detached during the assault, after which the assailants fled. Police said the assault was the fallout of a dispute over six acres at Muddanur in Kadapa district and a court stay order given in favour of Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy in 2011, police said.

Anantapur 4th Town Circle Inspector P. Jakir Hussain received information about the incident at 7.30 p.m. and rushed to GGH at Anantapur. Since the knife had reached close to the heart and lungs, a cardio-thoracic surgeon was needed to operate upon the patient, but there was none available in Anantapur. The CI immediately took the help of Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, got in touch with surgeon C. Prabhakar Reddy of Kurnool GGH and shifted the victim there.

The surgery was performed on Sunday morning and the victim is out of danger now, said Mr. Jakir Hussain. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.