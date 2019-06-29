Anantapur boy selected for National Cricket Academy camp

Madha Deepak from the town has been selected for the South Zone under-16 camp of the National Cricket Academy. The camp is being organised at Ballari in Karnataka till July 21.

Son of the owner of a popular restaurant in Anantapur, Deepak represented Andhra Under-16 during the 2018-19 season. A left-hand fast bowler, he had shown his mettle by performing well against Karnataka, where he registered a five-wicket haul.

His father M. Rudraiah told The Hindu that Deepak was now in the Andhra Cricket Association’s Vizianagaram Cricket Academy. He is pursuing his Intermediate there.

President of the Anantapur District Cricket Association Moncho Ferrer and secretary K.S. Shahabuddin conveyed their wishes to Deepak for his training.

He was nationally ranked No.40 among bowlers during 2018 and aspires to play for the State team in Ranji Trophy matches. His performance was appreciated by the selectors in the Inter-State matches where he got 14 wickets in six matches.

Starting his playing career three years ago, Deepak had represented and captained the State under-14 team and took 24 wickets in seven matches and later got selected for the under-16 team based on his performance, said Mr. Rudraiah.