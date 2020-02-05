Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur boy gets 3rd place in national open chess competition

Y.B. Achyutha Rama Raju

Y.B. Achyutha Rama Raju   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

A sixth standard student of Bhashyam School won the third place in the Under-12 FIDE-rated 14th BRDCA All India Open Rapid Chess Tournament in Bengaluru.

A release from the school said student Y.B. Achyutha Rama Raju scored 4.5 points in nine rounds with 212 boys taking part from all over the country on February 1 and 2 in the tournament organised by Bangalore Rural District Chess Association(BRDCA).

He also played in the Bridge Tournament in which he scored 5.5 points in 9 rounds and was placed in the third position out of 460 participants, which is not FIDE-rated.

Rama Raju’s father Balaraju said that the boy’s current FIDE rating was 1209 and he had been participating in several national and international tournaments all over the country.

Anantapur
Andhra Pradesh
Printable version | Feb 5, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

