Anantapur boy gets 3rd place in national open chess competition

A sixth standard student of Bhashyam School won the third place in the Under-12 FIDE-rated 14th BRDCA All India Open Rapid Chess Tournament in Bengaluru.
A release from the school said student Y.B. Achyutha Rama Raju scored 4.5 points in nine rounds with 212 boys taking part from all over the country on February 1 and 2 in the tournament organised by Bangalore Rural District Chess Association(BRDCA).
He also played in the Bridge Tournament in which he scored 5.5 points in 9 rounds and was placed in the third position out of 460 participants, which is not FIDE-rated.
Rama Raju’s father Balaraju said that the boy’s current FIDE rating was 1209 and he had been participating in several national and international tournaments all over the country.
