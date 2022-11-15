Anantapur-based paediatrician elected Andhra Pradesh IMA’s women’s wing chairperson

November 15, 2022 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - ANANTAPUR

G. Ravi Krishna is the association’s Andhra Pradesh president

Ramesh Susarla

The Anantapur IMA office bearers receiving the best branch award at the IMA APCON 2022 at Nandyal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

At the seventh annual conference of the Andhra Pradesh Indian Medical Association(IMA) held at Nandyal, Anantapur-based paediatrician Gujjala Hemalatha was unanimously elected IMA Women’s wing chairperson, while G. Ravi Krishna was elected the State IMA president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMA Anantapur Chapter, in a release on Monday, said that it had won seven awards at the State Conference APCON 2022 in recognition of its work on bringing awareness on several public health issues in 2021-22.

The awards are: Best branch for all-around performance, Best branch for Scientific Programme, Best president, President appreciation award for the excellent organisation of Mission Pink Health, Best Women Doctors’ Wing, Best secretary and Best T.B. programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Gujjala Hemalatha thanked the doctors and IMA members of Anantapur Chapter for conducting many awareness programmes with dedication, which helped them bag seven awards at this year’s annual conference.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

The women’s wing organises awareness programmes across Andhra Pradesh among women, college-going students, and also mega health camps.

Dr. Hemalatha thanked the doctors and IMA members of Anantapur for conducting several programmes with dedication, which helped the Anantapur chapter bag seven awards. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US