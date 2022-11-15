  1. EPaper
Anantapur-based paediatrician elected Andhra Pradesh IMA’s women’s wing chairperson

G. Ravi Krishna is the association’s Andhra Pradesh president

November 15, 2022 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
The Anantapur IMA office bearers receiving the best branch award at the IMA APCON 2022 at Nandyal on Sunday.

The Anantapur IMA office bearers receiving the best branch award at the IMA APCON 2022 at Nandyal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

At the seventh annual conference of the Andhra Pradesh Indian Medical Association(IMA) held at Nandyal, Anantapur-based paediatrician Gujjala Hemalatha was unanimously elected IMA Women’s wing chairperson, while G. Ravi Krishna was elected the State IMA president.

The IMA Anantapur Chapter, in a release on Monday, said that it had won seven awards at the State Conference APCON 2022 in recognition of its work on bringing awareness on several public health issues in 2021-22.

The awards are: Best branch for all-around performance, Best branch for Scientific Programme, Best president, President appreciation award for the excellent organisation of Mission Pink Health, Best Women Doctors’ Wing, Best secretary and Best T.B. programme.

Dr. Gujjala Hemalatha thanked the doctors and IMA members of Anantapur Chapter for conducting many awareness programmes with dedication, which helped them bag seven awards at this year’s annual conference.

The women’s wing organises awareness programmes across Andhra Pradesh among women, college-going students, and also mega health camps.

