Anantapur bags PM Kisan National Award

ANANTAPUR

19 February 2021 21:16 IST

Anantapur district has been awarded the PM Kisan National Award for achieving 99.60% of verification of beneficiaries under the Central government scheme meant for the farmers.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, along with Agriculture Department officers, will receive the award at the second anniversary celebrations of ‘PM Kisan’ in New Delhi on February 24.

Under the scheme launched on December 1, 2018, there are 28,505 beneficiaries in the district.

The Collector said in a release that the district administration was trying its best to ensure benefits of all Central and State welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries without fail on time.

Under the Central government scheme, income support of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding / ownership of up to two hectares.