Anantapur administration clean pavilion building of Narpala Indoor Stadium

April 24, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur district administration, in response to a report published in The Hindu citing the poor maintenance of the pavilion building of Narpala Indoor Stadium, sent a fire tender and a dozen of sanitation workers and cleaned the premises.

Anantapur district Collector M. Gauthami instructed Project Director (Housing) Keshava Naidu to clean the three-year-old building where muck got piled up as it had not been in use for long. The tire tender staff cleaned the dusty walls.

Revenue Divisional Officer Madhusudhan told The Hindu that the walls of entire building would be whitewashed to give a fresh look.

The indoor stadium, which hosted the State-level grappling and wrestling competitions in 2022, has produced excellent players who represented the State in national events in New Delhi and the Moscow World Championships.

However, the coach has been shifted to Anantapur. There are temporary coaches for hockey and shuttle badminton. They need to get students and collect their fees from them. This is said to have affected the sporting spirit of coaches and players as well.

The sporting community, however, is happy with the turn of events and thanked the District Collector for taking the immediate step to clean the premises. They expect sports to resume in a full-fledged manner. However, the players fear that the pavilion building could be diverted for some other use by the government as there were not many coaches.