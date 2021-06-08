Anandaiah to scale up production of herbal preparation

80,000 packets of permitted variants distributed in Nellore district

The distribution of the herbal preparation of B. Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam was carried out on a brisk pace for the second day on Tuesday.

Over 80,000 packets of the permitted variants of the herbal concoction were distributed in a decentralised manner across SPSR Nellore district. A network of volunteers fanned out across Sarvepalli and other Assembly segments to ensure the packets to those seeking it at their doorsteps to avoid crowding of people in violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Another 20,000 packets were sent to those seeking it in other districts, Mr. Anandaiah said a day after the High Court gave its nod for distribution of ‘K’ variant of herbal preparation. Earlier three other variants were permitted by the State Government. The High Court on Monday gave two weeks time’ for the Government to decide on the eye drop variant.

Stating that there was huge demand for the herbal preparation from those suffering from COVID-19, Mr. Anandaiah urged the State government to make available the ingredients to meet the increased demand for the four variants of the herbal concoction which had been permitted by the State Government.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party district president and Sarvepalli MLA assured Mr. Anandaiah of the government’s support to make available the herbal preparation to needy patients.

Mr. Anandaiah now has only a limited capacity to produce the herbal preparation with his network of volunteers who are traveling far and wide to mobilise the ingredients.