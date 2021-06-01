Anandaiah restarts process for making herbal preparation

B. Anandaiah emerges AFAERTALKS with officials, in Nellore on Tuesday.

NELLORE

01 June 2021 23:45 IST

Concoction will be sent to those seeking it through post or courier

A day after the State government permitted three types of herbal preparation after the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s intervention, ayurvedic practitioner B. Anandaiah on Tuesday began elaborate arrangements for mobilising the ingredients for making the herbal variants.

Commissioner of AYUSH V. Ramulu had said on Monday that the herbal concoction was not an ayurvedic medicine and was not found to have any side effects. People could take the preparation as a health supplement that could boost immunity, he had said.

Talks on distribution

SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu along with Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan and Deputy Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad held hectic parleys on the ways to allow distribution of the permitted variants without any violation of the COVID-appropriate behaviour and the partial curfew in force.

“The decentralised distribution of the variants will start from Monday,” YSR Congress Party district president and MLA from Sarvepalli Kakani Govardhan Reddy said emerging out of the talks with the officials along with Mr. Anandaiah. Priority would be given to those seeking relief for the viral disease during resumed distribution, he said.

Mr. Anandaiah said he would require at least four to five days for procuring the ingredients from various places through a network of volunteers.

Security

Nobody should try to visit Krishnapatnam or Nellore for the herbal preparations, Mr. Bhaskar Bhushan said after reviewing the security arrangements at Krishnapatnam and at other places en route, including on the Chennai-Kolkata highway, to prevent the huge rush as witnessed earlier.

The variants of the preparation would be made available to those seeking them only through India Post or private courier service after taking orders online, they made it clear. The distribution of the preparation would be carried out only in close coordination with revenue and police officials.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for acting swiftly and giving the green signal for usage of three variants of the herbal preparation. The State government would take a decision on Mr. Anandaiah’s eyedrop variant used to treat critical cases requiring oxygen therapy on completion of the ongoing studies, he added.