Anandaiah recipe being given as ‘preventive drug’

Government whip Ch. Bhaskar Reddy at the distribution of the herbal preparation in his Chandragiri constituency of Chittoor district on Monday.

TIRUPATI

07 June 2021 23:46 IST

Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy formally launched the distribution of a herbal preparation among the residents of his Chandragiri constituency on Monday.

The herbal preparation, promoted by Ayurveda practitioner B. Anandaiah, is available in 100 gram boxes and will be distributed free of cost to 1.60 lakh households as a ‘preventive drug’ for COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

In the first phase, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy distributed the drug to 10,000 families at a programme in Thondawada village of Chandragiri mandal.

He said the drug would help keep COVID at bay by boosting one’s immunity. “Half a teaspoon of the powder should be taken in the morning and evening before food,” he told the recipients. The dos and don’ts and usage instructions are clearly mentioned in a leaflet which is given with the box. Mr. Reddy said safety measures like physical distancing and personal hygiene should to be followed even after taking the drug.