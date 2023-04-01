ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Kumar takes charge as MSME Dev. Corp. chairman 

April 01, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Adari Anand Kumar took  charge as Chairman of AP MSME Development Corporation on Friday. 

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B. Mutyala Naidu, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath (Industries and Commerce) and V. Rajani (Health), TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and others were present. 

On the occasion, Mr. Anand Kumar said he would do his best for the revival of sick industries by giving incentives to the eligible ones.

Efforts were under way to develop 30 MSME clusters, he said, while thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for selecting him for the post.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu said Mr. Anand Kumar played an instrumental role in the growth of Visakha Dairy along with his father Tulasi Rao, who founded the dairy.

