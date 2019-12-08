Anam’s ‘outbursts’ raise the hackles of YSRCP

The YSRCP has taken a serious note of the “outbursts” of party senior and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy over “Nellore city being in the grip of mafia dons.”

A trusted lieutenant of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the unified State, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy had caused ripples in the political circles by alleging last week that “land, sand, liquor, and betting mafia ruled the roost in Nellore city,” and blamed “political interference” for the organised crime going unchecked.

Show-cause notice

On media reports about show-cause notice being served on him, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said, “No such notice has been received by me.”

“I will take up with the leadership various issues in Nellore during the course of the Assembly session,” he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, party national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy found fault with Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy going to the media, and said if the latter had any differences of opinion over any issue, he should air it in the appropriate party forum.

Action imminent

Loyalty and discipline mattered the most, and action against the leader, however big he might be, was inevitable when limits were crossed, he added.

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar, who represents Nellore city in the Assembly, maintained that the YSRCP government was functioning in a transparent manner.

The transfer of three or four SPs mentioned by Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy pertained to the ones during the previous government, he said.

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy was reportedly upset over the party not giving him due prominence and, instead, promoting those who had once been his proteges.

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who had started his political career in the TDP, rose to prominence during the YSR rule and handled important portfolios such as Finance and Planning, Municipal Administration, and Information and Broadcasting. After a brief stint in the TDP during the Chandrababu Naidu regime, he joined the YSRCP before the elections and got elected to the Assembly from Venkatagiri.