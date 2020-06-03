Anam unhappy with YSRCP rule

NELLORE

03 June 2020 23:04 IST

No development is visible at the grassroots level, he says

At a time when the YSRCP leaders are going gaga over the welfare schemes introduced by the government, party MLA representing Venkatagiri constituency Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the performance of the ruling party during its one year tenure at office.

“Except for cutting cakes to mark the one-year rule, no development is visible at the grassroots level,” Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy told the media.

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who held key portfolios in the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s Cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, said that development had been crippled by “negligent attitude of the bureaucrats”. He said that even after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana cleared some civic works, these projects were yet to see the light of day. The senior leader said he was upset over the non-release of water to his constituency from the Telugu Ganga project at a time when water flowed to Chennai.

“There has been a strong criticism of the government cutting across the partylines for the alleged diversion of water from Somasila reservoir,” he said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP legislator from Kandukur in Prakasam district, M. Mahidhar Reddy said that the district officials were not augmenting Somasila water to the drinking water schemes under Rallapadu reservoir though the district was entitle to it.

He said that the ongoing civic works had been hit due to the delay in release of funds to contractors.