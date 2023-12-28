ADVERTISEMENT

Analysis| Will Chaitanya’s entry help D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu family gain its lost political space in Rayalaseema?

December 28, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

 Liquor baron and industrialist late D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu’s granddaughter’s entry is expected to further bolster Balija presence in Jana Sena Party

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Chaitanya Lalithambika, granddaughter of former TTD chairman D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu, joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan and Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The entry of Chaitanya Lalithambika, grand daughter of liquor baron and industrialist late D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu, into the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of its chief Pawan Kalyan is expected to provide a shot in the arm for the party in Rayalaseema region.

DK served as the Member of Parliament (Chittoor) for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and also held the coveted post of Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

Known for his altruistic outlook, he had taken up several charitable activities and developmental projects in the undivided Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa districts that are functional even today.

Having a considerable say in the TDP as well as the Congress, DK wielded tremendous clout among the hugely-populous Balija (Kapu) community spread across Rayalaseema and was often hailed as an elderly figure for the community. In view of the presence of his family relations and followers across Rayalaseema, he played an instrumental role in channelising the community’s divergent political perspectives to gain strength in the Congress and the TDP.

Lost political space

After his demise, his wife D.A. Satyaprabha became the TDP MLA for Chittoor, while his son D. Adi Srinivas contested unsuccessfully from Rajampeta LS constituency under the banner of the now-defunct Praja Rajyam Party floated by film actor K. Chiranjeevi, before disappearing into political oblivion.

After a prolonged lull, the entry of Ms. Chaitanya is viewed as an attempt by the DK family to gain control over its lost political space.

