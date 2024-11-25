Anakapalle district tribals seek early issuance of birth certificates for children

Tribals of Kalyan Lova village in Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatam mandal in Anakapalle district have urged the district administration to issue birth certificates to school-going children quickly so that they can enrol them for APAAR IDs.

According to the villagers, there are 13 children studying at Kothapatnam zilla parishad school and Ravikamatam ZP school. For APAAR registration, there should be no mismatch in date of birth in the birth certificate, school register and Aadhar card. In case of three children, there was a mismatch in details.

They said the ASR district administration has issued orders to officials to issue the birth certificate within 10 days to facilitate the children in getting their APAAR ID. The villagers wanted the Collector to issue similar orders in scheduled areas for getting the birth certificate quickly.

The villagers further added that it is a general practice in scheduled areas that women deliver children at their homes rather than in hospitals. To get a date of birth certificate for such children, the tribals have to go around several offices and it also involves spending money, they said and asked the district administration to ease the process of issuance of date of birth certificate.

“Schoolgoing children in nine mandals of the district are facing this problem and we urge the administration to resolve the issue,’‘ CPI(M) district member K. Govinda Rao said.