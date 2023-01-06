ADVERTISEMENT

Anaemia screening camp held for students in Vijayawada

January 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The Department of Pharmacology in Kommareddy Venkata Sadasiva Rao Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Vijayawada, in association with Dr. Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, on Thursday organised anaemia screening programme for students.

Blood screening tests were performed to identify students with low haemoglobin and anaemic.

Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthi of the PSIMS explained the importance of haemoglobin, causes of anaemia that leads to decreased physical activity and reduced concentration in studies among students. He suggested lifestyle changes, food habits and exercise for students.

Fruits and medicines were distributed to students with anaemia.

Principal, KVSRSCOPS Dr. A. Suneetha, Dr. Ch. Nagabhushanam, Dr. A. Lakshmi Pavani, staff and students participated in the programme.

