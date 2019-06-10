An outreach drive to win people’s trust

In an attempt to understand issues of people and win their trust, the Prakasam police are reaching out to people in rural and urban areas of the district.

These interactions with a cross section of people were meant to make them partners in ensuring law and order , said SP Siddharth Kaushal.

We have made community policing to improve the quality of life, he added, after taking suggestions to improve policing from a group of women residing under the Ongole I Town police station limits.

Mr. Kaushal, who’s been visiting several places on his motorcycle, wearing a helmet, said, “We have been able to bring about a positive change in the attitude of motorcyclists that wearing a helmet is important to save lives. Helmets were given away to riders with the help of NGOs.”

Roping in bank staff

As for cybercrime, he said, even educated persons fell victim to frauds. The police held awareness drives on cybercrimes with the help of bank officials at Martur and Kandukur and asked people not to share sensitive information even with bank officials.

Awareness drives were held for farmers, drivers and residents of old age homes. In Giddalur, transgenders spread awareness among drivers on traffic rules, he said.

Meetings were held in Inkollu and Vetapalem mandals to spread awareness on preventing thefts at temples. Skits were performed and rallies were taken out on child marriages, suicides and crime against women, he added.