An outpouring of help for migrants

Many individuals in Vizianagaram are collecting shoes, pain balms and food packets to be distributed among the scores of migrant labourers walking great distances to reach their villages, many of them barefoot.

“The migrant labourers are walking in scorching heat on the highways, and their flip-flops hardly last for a couple of days after which they are forced to walk barefoot. It pained us to see them walking in such difficult conditions,” said Golugiri Nagireddy, president of the Vizianagaram Petroleum Dealers’ Association.

“What we are doing is collecting footwear of different sizes and offering them to choose whichever one fits them and their children. We are also giving them pain balms and creams as a majority of them are suffering from acute pain in their legs. The kits are being donated to many migrant labourers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh at places like Rajapulova, Bhogapuram and other places,” he added.

BJP leader Perla Sambamurthy, who stood for the Srikakulam Parliament seat in the last elections, is providing shelter and food for migrants at his theater complex in Srikakulam. “Many of them are facing multiple health problems due to walking continuously in this heat. Proper rest will help them regain their health,” he said.

Balaga Foundation president Balaga Prakash provided transport to some migrant labourers to reach their destination. “Apart from food, they also needed transport. The government authorities were urged to allow their shifting within the district limits so the burden of walking would be reduced at least to some extent,” Mr. Prakash said.

CITU leaders D. Govinda Rao and P. Tejeswara Rao arranged for their mobile phones to be recharged after which they were able to talk to their relatives at home. Mr. Govinda Rao urged the government to ensure transport for the migrant labourers since they were an essential part of nation-building. “It is inhuman to allow them to walk for hundreds of kilometres. At least now, the government should take corrective measures by allowing local transport for them,” he said.